The Keys to Business and Money Mastery

Whether you’re a seasoned business executive or a parent struggling to support a family, there are a few common principles for success that you can apply to your life in order to truly master the game of business and money.

Wealth is really quite simple, though there are a lot of misconceptions about it. In order to be financially successful:

You don’t need to have an MBA.

You don’t need to earn a lot of money.

You don’t need to play the stock market.

Here’s what you do need to do:

3 Tips for Business and Financial Success

These three tips, when applied, are all you need in order to gain success in business, money, and life.

1. Commit to Educating Yourself

The first point to keep in mind is that, regardless of your goal, a strong commitment to personal development is going to be essential. Regardless of how much you currenlty do or do not know about the art of success, mastering your ability to learn and constantly improve is going to be essential.

In his book Mastery, Robert Greene points out that all successful individuals, in just about any field, have this single trait in common. Curiosity and a simple desire to improve are essential traits that allow you to increase your abilities over time.

Even if you just read a few pages of a new book each night, or commit to learning one new skill a month (or year, even!) over time that difference will add up, and you’ll be on your way to achieving your goals.

2. Commit to an Investment Plan

The second point to keep in mind is that financial success starts with a good plan. According to Robert Kiyosaki, author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, getting rich isn’t about making fancy moves or breakthrough successes, it’s about having a plan, and sticking to it.

In his book Money Master The Game, Tony Robbins advocates that you take the time once to create a solid financial plan. How you allocate your money is hugely important when it comes to determining your portfolio over time, and how much you invest is just as key. Robbins recommends you invest 10% of your income every month, according to your plan, and you’ll be on your way to financial freedom in no time.

3. Commit to Being Consistent

Finally, the last key to remember is that good information and a good plan are only the first two steps. The real secret to success is to be consistent, and to follow through with your plan over time.

This is where the rubber meets the road, so to speak. It’s about making that little sacrifice every month to cook at home a little more, or resist that “must have” purchase. The little things add up, and simple savings, when compounded over time, can have a big difference.

There’s an old adage about Warren Buffet that when he was in his teens and twenties he would say he could spend his dollar earned today, or wait and have ten dollars in twenty years. That philosophy sure paid out for him!

