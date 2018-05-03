The Keys to Business and Money Mastery

May 3, 2018

Whether you’re a seasoned business executive or a parent struggling to support a family, there are a few common principles for success that you can apply to your life in order to truly master the game of business and money.

Wealth is really quite simple, though there are a lot of misconceptions about it. In order to be financially successful:

You don’t need to have an MBA.

You don’t need to earn a lot of money.

You don’t need to play the stock market.

Here’s what you do need to do:

3 Tips for Business and Financial Success

These three tips, when applied, are all you need in order to gain success in business, money, and life.

1. Commit to Educating Yourself

The first point to keep in mind is that, regardless of your goal, a strong commitment to personal development is going to be essential. Regardless of how much you currenlty do or do not know about the art of success, mastering your ability to learn and constantly improve is going to be essential.

In his book Mastery, Robert Greene points out that all successful individuals, in just about any field, have this single trait in common. Curiosity and a simple desire to improve are essential traits that allow you to increase your abilities over time.

Even if you just read a few pages of a new book each night, or commit to learning one new skill a month (or year, even!) over time that difference will add up, and you’ll be on your way to achieving your goals.

Download the audiobook to learn more: http://freeaudiobookguide.com/downloads/mastery

2. Commit to an Investment Plan

The second point to keep in mind is that financial success starts with a good plan. According to Robert Kiyosaki, author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, getting rich isn’t about making fancy moves or breakthrough successes, it’s about having a plan, and sticking to it.

In his book Money Master The Game, Tony Robbins advocates that you take the time once to create a solid financial plan. How you allocate your money is hugely important when it comes to determining your portfolio over time, and how much you invest is just as key. Robbins recommends you invest 10% of your income every month, according to your plan, and you’ll be on your way to financial freedom in no time.

Download the audiobook to learn more: http://freeaudiobookguide.com/downloads/money-master-the-game

3. Commit to Being Consistent

Finally, the last key to remember is that good information and a good plan are only the first two steps. The real secret to success is to be consistent, and to follow through with your plan over time.

This is where the rubber meets the road, so to speak. It’s about making that little sacrifice every month to cook at home a little more, or resist that “must have” purchase. The little things add up, and simple savings, when compounded over time, can have a big difference.

There’s an old adage about Warren Buffet that when he was in his teens and twenties he would say he could spend his dollar earned today, or wait and have ten dollars in twenty years. That philosophy sure paid out for him!

Read more about consistency in investing here: https://www.kiplinger.com/article/investing/T041-C032-S014-consistency-is-key-to-investing-when-retired.html

International Do It Yourself Week

April 12, 2018

This post has been re-published from an earlier version of this website.

We’re coming up on the first week of October, which many of you already know is our NEL International Do It Yourself Week!

This is a fun initiative we started a few years ago with many of our clubs, with the goal of expsoing members to different skillsets and potential interests that they could engage with together.

We’ve got a number of interesting themes this year, submitted by our partnering clubs. Here are a few of the top programs.

DIY Boat Workshop

diy boat buildingOne of my personal favorites of the bunch is for those looking to build a DIY Boat. There will be an amateur boat-building workshop hosted by our New Orleans German Club, and they are opening this event not only to members but also to the general public as well.

They’ll be following along with a set of Wooden Boat Plans provided by www.boatersafety.org, and the goal of the event is to produce a real boat that they can take out on the water! Sounds pretty mind-boggling to me!

If you’ve ever wondered how boats are built or what goes into building one for yourself, this sounds like an event not to miss!

DIY Windmills

diy windmillAnother cool example of a cultural group in action is our Portland Friendly Francophiles organization!

Although the plans are historically from their Dutch neighbors to the North, this event is focused on providing an easy and practical way to take an old idea and infuse it with modern technology.

With a wind-power kit, you can build your own modern windmill to place on top of your house and harness wind energy. This can not only reduce your own electric bill but, if you harness enough power, you could sell it back to the grid and earn money from your power company!

This is popular with solar energy, but since Portland isn’t so famous for fun in the sun, the wind alternative seems a great option!

DIY Water Wells

water well diyDown in Nairobi, our first and only cultural center located in Africa, our group is facing day to day survival issues with many of the communities and outreach programs it coordinates.

Many villages in Kenya lack access to clean water, and with the changing climate, regions that once saw two extended wet seasons are now seeing only one. This has led to extreme drought conditions in some regions, and needs to be addressed in order for these villages to continue to function.

For that reason, the Nairobi Association has agreed to do an in-field demonstration in Mukaa, about an hour South of the city, for a one day DIY water well project.

Please write in to let us know what else you have planned for this fun and exciting week ahead!

